Commentary: Support needed to help older residents stay in homes

by ANDREW DUMONT, for the Sun Gazette

Northern Virginia faces a widespread housing problem that few seem to recognize.

The prevailing focus on expanding the stock of affordable housing overlooks the growing needs of an aging population that have owned homes in the community for decades. The gap between the accessibility needs of our growing older adult population and our existing housing stock has significant consequences, with real costs to individuals and families as well as the broader community.

Chuck – a proud, 76-year-old veteran – still wears his U.S. Army cap 50 years after having served in Vietnam. He is also very proud of the home he owns with his wife Cecelia in Springfield. Like many people his age, his declining health has made it increasingly difficult to navigate his beloved home.

Sponsored

Leaning heavily on the railing as he struggles to make it up the stairs, Chuck has broken off four stair-rail brackets in the past year. Getting older and living on a fixed income, he and Cecelia have found it challenging to keep up with the maintenance and accessibility modifications their home needs to keep them safe. With each passing day, it feels like a life-altering fall is not a matter of if, but when.

Chuck and Cecelia’s story is all too common for the aging population in our region. According to the Census Bureau, between 2010 and 2020, the number of people aged 65 or over in Northern Virginia grew by more than 66,000, a 55-percent increase. The population aged 75 or over, Chuck’s peers, grew by over 21,000, or 41 percent. As is the case with Chuck, more than four out of 10 people aged 75 or over in the region have a disability and are struggling to live in homes that lack key accessibility features.

A recent nationwide study by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University found that more than five million households report difficulty getting around or entering their home. The researchers found that challenges navigating or using their home were much more prevalent among older, disabled, low-income, and racial-minority households.

More than one in four adults age 65 or over report falling each year, resulting in an estimated 8 million fall injuries requiring medical treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among adults age 65 and older.

Fortunately, many home modifications to prevent falls and improve accessibility are relatively simple and inexpensive. Even so, like Chuck and Cecelia, the more than 28,000 older, very-low-income homeowners in Northern Virginia who already are struggling to meet their basic needs find them out of reach.

Without help to address their home-accessibility needs, older, low-income homeowners are just one nasty fall away from landing in the hospital or a rehab facility, where the assets they’ve accumulated over a lifetime will be quickly exhausted, eroding their already limited ability to pass intergenerational wealth on to their children.

Chuck and Cecelia’s story has a happy ending. Rebuilding Together Arlington/Fairfax/Falls Church (RT-AFF), a local nonprofit that makes critical home repairs and accessibility modifications at no charge for low-income homeowners, worked with volunteers to secure their loose stair rail and add a second one. They installed grab bars in the bathroom, along with a toilet safety frame. Volunteers also built a wheelchair ramp for safe access to the home and installed a donated stair lift to help Chuck get upstairs.

These relatively low-cost modifications, carried out by volunteers from the community, will be truly life-changing.

Unfortunately, the reality is that groups like RT-AFF do not have the resources they require to meet the significant and increasing need for these critical services in our communities. Considering the positive impact that repairs like these can have on the lives of homeowners in our region, it is imperative that we increase our investment in these critical community supports.

Tackling these urgent home-health-and-safety challenges needs to be prioritized as a central element of our regional housing strategy.

Andrew Dumont is the board chair of Rebuilding Together Arlington/Fairfax/Falls Church, a nonprofit that provides critical home repairs and accessibility modifications at no charge for low-income homeowners and nonprofits.