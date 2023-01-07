Commentary: Submit all of those results

The Sun Gazette sports department doesn’t make new year’s resolutions, but the staff does have an ongoing wish list for the holidays and weeks beyond.

That list is probably an unrealistic goal that all local high-school varsity sports teams in the Sun Gazette Newspapers’ different coverage areas be proactive in submitting game and event results to the publication regarding teams and athletes.

That information will be published in the weekly newspapers and on the Sun Gazette’s Website as well as the sports Twitter site.

Unfortunately, very few teams do as much without being asked, and even when asked, many don’t consistently reply.

So the paper says thanks so much to the Madison High boys and girls basketball teams for consistently doing so, along with Washington-Liberty girls gymnastics and Langley and Wakefield football. But unfortunately, very few others.

It’s hard to understand the reason all such teams wouldn’t want to do the same and assign responsibilities to submit the scores, details and results to give publicity to their teams and their many athletes, win or lose, success or failure.

And what’s the deal with high-school swimming and diving? Why aren’t those dual-meet results posted online in some common place to find like is the case for summer meets and so many other sports?

To submit any of that information to the Sun Gazette, here is the contact information. Email: dfacinoli@sungazette.net, Phone or text at (703) 899-7536 anytime of the day or night. All of the information will be looked over, edited and most likely all published in some manner. And first and last names, please.

There it is, all the necessary contact information. Hope to see many more high-school results submitted.