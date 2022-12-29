Commentary: Shot clock can lead to more free throws

There is a difference between boys high-school basketball games, and sometimes girls, with and without 30-second shot clocks.

Games with clocks often result in many more foul shots being attempted, so those contests sometimes can last a lot longer.

Why? Because teams’ offensive attacks in shot-clock games seem to be more of a frantic dribble-and-drive approach, with less passing and fewer plays being run or even attempted to being run.

When the shot clock reaches five seconds or so, and with no other options to shoot, players often tend to lower their shoulders and drive hard toward the basket, hoping for a clear path to a layup or getting fouled. And fouls often occur.

That’s a clear strategy of play in those shot-clock contests.

Players driving into the lane often do get fouled more than when shooting jump shots. More fouls are whistled, so shot-clock games can have less flow often aren’t as interesting to watch becasue of all the free throws.

The worst thing about watching such basketball is witnessing a boring and endless parade to the foul line for what become free-throw shooting contests, which more and more games have become.

That happens more often with shot clocks when more shots from the floor are forced, at least in many boys high-school contests.

In one such recent shot-clock game, 48 free throws were taken between the two teams. In another, there were 50 attempted shots.

That’s an average of about 12 free throws per quarter, and far less flow to games and way too much stoppage of play – kind of like a high-school football game that has scads of penalties, or, some baseball games with multiple pitching changes.

How entertaining is watching any of that?