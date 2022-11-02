Commentary: Pescatarian diets hold many advantages

by JUDY DASHIELL, for the Sun Gazette

Pescatarian diets received a bump in visibility during October, when restaurants, food producers and seafood enthusiasts around the country celebrated National Pescatarian Month.

While October has drawn to a close, the pescatarian diet is embraced and beloved by millions of Americans all year long.

Based in McLean, the National Fisheries Institute sponsors National Pescatarian Month, even getting it on the official list of designated holidays.

Sponsored

The goal is to raise awareness about the benefits of a pescatarian diet – focusing mainly on good-for-you fish, seafood and vegetables – plus share fun tips on how to adopt a pescatarian lifestyle (for days, weeks, months or longer) and highlight all of the versatile and delicious ways seafood can be a part of any meal or menu.

Widely considered one of the healthiest diets, pescatarianism is the preferred way of eating for many celebs, including Kaley Cuoco, Anne Hathaway and Harry Styles. There are an estimated 120 million to 300 million pescatarians worldwide, and the trend is only growing.

To further educate about pescatarian diets, the National Fisheries Institute created Dish on Fish (https://dishonfish.org), a blog that explores the ins and outs of all things seafood.

Full of delicious recipes, monthly meal plans, a free e-cookbook – Everyday Seafood Recipes – and more, Dish on Fish is a go-to resource for anyone looking to incorporate more seafood into their lives.

Dashiell is senior vice president of the National Fisheries Institute.