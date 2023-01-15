Commentary: Pencils the preferred writing took

To any reporter who regularly takes notes the old-fashioned way – by writing things down – a box of brand new No. 2 wooden pencils anytime of the year is an outstanding, much-appreciated and cherished present.

If the pencils are presharpened with durable lead, have a long-lasting eraser and sharp edge, that’s all the more better.

There are still some reporters who prefer to use a pencil when-note taking of any kind. They continue to be the much superior writing instrument for many reasons.

First, pencil lead doesn’t smear like ink and works in all weather conditions – cold, heat and wet. That’s especially important for reporters doing a lot of outside note-taking.

Also, and maybe the most important thing, pencils have erasers, and that’s such a huge advantage. Make a mistake, just quickly erase. Ink is almost impossible to erase, or is time-consuming. So any mistakes often are scratched through, instead.

Plus, pencils don’t run out of ink or dry up with no warning. Pencils become shorter when regularly sharpened, but they always write.

If pencil lead breaks at an inopportune time and no sharpeners are handy or another pencil isn’t available, it’s easy enough to break away some of the wood around the lead with fingernails to expose enough lead to start writing again.

Some note-taking pencil-pushers are so fanatical they even carry a small pocket-size manual sharpener for such emergencies.

Of all the types, those 71/2-inch-long and quarter-inch wide sturdy No. 2 pencils are the most preferred. That real skinny kind that would fit in an electrical outlet break apart if too much writing pressure is applied.

But any pencils work well in a pinch, even those short, eraserless golf writing sticks, which more and more do include helpful erasers.