Commentary: Line dancing took the stage

So how long did that impromptu line dance actually become: 20, 30, 40, maybe even 50 yards?

With the popular dancing song “Cotton-Eyed Joe” playing loudly over the public-address system, the line began with just a handful of participating high-school cross country runners the afternoon of Oct. 26 at the State Catholic Championships at Occoquan Regional Park. The races were over and the runners were a bit bored and milling about waiting for the post-meet awards ceremony. They were looking for something to do.

After the small dance line began, within seconds so many others quickly joined the fun. So the line kept swelling and swelling in front of the awards-ceremony pavilion, extending well beyond a sidewalk. By a quick count, there were some 40 or more dancers by the time the song ended. More would have joined, but the awards finally began.

Just cross country runners were dancing, and the majority had the steps down. The student-athletes had obviously done this before. A few dancers weren’t so good, but who cared? They were giving the fun with their friends a try anyhow, no matter how much their steps were out of rhythm.

It was interesting that the dancing runners still had so much energy left after finishing the cross country races, which took some 20 minutes or longer to complete on a sunny, warm day.

There’s nothing like the endless energy and enthusiasm of high-school athletes wanting to have a good time.

No adults joined the line dance. A couple of moms were eager to jump in, but decided otherwise. It wasn’t their party. Instead, many adults stood by and clapped and cheered the dancers’ performance.

In some ways, watching the cross country runners dance for the two minutes or so was as entertaining as watching the three races that day, maybe more.