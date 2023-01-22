Commentary: Improved seasons for five hoops teams

There always are surprises to any high-school sports season, and nothing is different this winter when it comes to the local girls and boys varsity basketball campaigns.

Five teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas are enjoying much more success than last season. They are the McLean Highlanders and Yorktown Patriots on the boys side and, to some degree, the Wakefield Warriors, Flint Hill Huskies and Washington-Liberty Generals on the girls.

McLean won only seven times last season, but already has surpassed that win total this winter. The Highlanders are winning despite not having their leading scorer from last season, who is sidelined with an injury.

The Yorktown boys won just five games during the 2021-22 campaign. The squad already has doubled that victory total this season.

Sponsored

Flint Hill has a new head coach this season, which can make any team’s potential success a question mark in those initial campaigns with someone new in charge, for many reasons. Like the McLean and Yorktown boys teams, so far, so good for the Huskies, who got off to an 12-1 start.

The Washington-Liberty and Wakefield girls teams each already have more victories than last season, and the teams are no longer easy lopsided victories for other Liberty District opponents, as was the case a year ago. The Generals have a new head coach in Liz Altmaier, and the team is quickly adapting to her different style of play.

Jackie Beathea is Wakefield’s second-year head coach. Her Warriors are playing much more aggressively and comfortably this season, because the players are now more familiar with the coach. They understand what she wants them to do, and they are no longer afraid to shoot or make mistakes, as seemed to be the case last year.

Time will tell how much more those teams continue to improve.