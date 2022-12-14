Commentary: Fairfax High stadium always a favorite

For many decades, the enclosed and cozy football stadium at Fairfax High School has been a big favorite to so many.

Opposing teams – including players, coaches and spectators – always look forward to playing a game at that site, which is officially named Harold Stalnaker Stadium. He was a longtime athletic director at the school.

Why is the site so beloved? The gridiron is an appealing bowl-like setup, with three sides surrounded by hills, and the playing surface pretty much enclosed by tall pine trees. The one end that is a bit open has a visually attractive scoreboard as the backdrop, located behind the west end zone. There also are a few trees there, as well.

The home-side stands are high and large and seat many. The pressbox is bigger than most for such venues.

Sponsored

The field definitely is the center of attention when fall football games are played there. The Fairfax High School baseball field is behind the west end zone, but it’s not particularly visible because a number of other trees block and restrict that sight line.

Photographers particularly enjoy taking pictures at Fairfax, because there is no background noise to clutter their pictures, like parked cars and yellow school buses and sides of buildings, often visibly prominent at other high-school football fields.

Players like competing there for similar reasons – there are no visual distractions. It’s all football with all eyes on the action – players on the field and spectators in the stands.

This season, on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, the Fairfax High football team hosted a Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament semifinal game against the visiting Madison Warhawks. The crowd was big. Many spoke about how they looked forward to, then enjoyed attending, the game at that special venue.

Yes, the stadium is special indeed.