Commentary: Bike riders were on the lookout

For years, the annual Arlington County girls and boys high-school cross country meets have been held on the course at busy Bluemont Park in Arlington. And at times, because many pedestrians and runners are in the same place at the same time in the park and on the course, there have been collisions, or near collisions, between those different parties.

That especially has occurred on the park’s asphalt bike path, which in some places is part of the course.

In an attempt to avoid such situations and conflicts, this year something different was done by county-meet race officials. They had a single bicyclist riding ahead of the runners in both races for the entire meets, start to finish. Kind of like a guide, lookout or scout.

The same thing has been done at many other different cross country races at other venues. A cyclist rides in front, with sometimes another behind the runners to make sure all are OK and don’t need attention in any way.

That way, the lead rider on the bike can clear the way of pedestrians and potential issues by verbally warning anyone ahead of the races that runners are on their way. Plus, the cyclists are there if any kind of medical issue and assistance is needed by runners.

Medical needs are sometimes issues in early-season meets, when runners aren’t yet in top condition.

Lookouts are necessary on the Bluemont asphalt path, where so many pedestrians – usually unaware that races are in progress – walk; ride bikes, scooters and skateboards; and sometimes are pushed along in wheelchairs or strollers.

It’s interesting to chat with riders after the races to listen to the stories they have to tell and what they see.

The new bike riders’ plan at Bluemont seemed to have worked. There were no collisions and not as many near-collisions as in the past.

Look for that to continue.