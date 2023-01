The Arlington County government’s salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Wakefield High School.

The 2023 event will focus on Dr. King’s visit to Arlington in 1963 in advance of the March on Washington that year.

The event is free, and no registration is required.

Arlington has hosted a King commemoration since 1969.