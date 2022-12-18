Comings, going on Airports Authority board noted

It was comings-and-goings sort of day at the monthly meeting of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on Dec. 14.

The board formally welcomed Brett Gibson, who recently was appointed by Gov. Youngkin to a six-year term as one of Virginia’s representatives on the body. He formally took office Nov. 24, succeeding Robert Lazaro.

“He has a young but very distinguished background,” said authority chair William Sudow, noting that Gibson is a venture capitalist and serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Authority CEO Jack Potter said he believed Gibson will be “a tremendous asset to the board and the authority.”

The meeting also marked the last for Warner Session, who on Jan. 5 will leave the board after 12 years of service representing the District of Columbia.

Session “has made an enormous difference,” Potter said, providing “invaluable perspectives and insights” during his tenure, which included two stints as chairman.

Potter praised Session’s “leadership, enthusiasm, wise counsel and sense of humor.”

(Session also chaired the search committee that settled on Potter to serve as CEO.)

Session provided “a significant amount of experience, expertise [and] commitment” during his two six-year terms, Sudow said.