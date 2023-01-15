Colvin Run book club focusing on issues close to home

The Colvin Run Mill Book Club – which offers local residents the opportunity to broaden horizons through excellent literature, insightful discussions and a convivial atmosphere – and is seeking new participants.

“The local group meets monthly to read and discuss books connected with the local history of Colvin Run Mill,” Fairfax County Park Authority officials said. “Selections include works of fiction and nonfiction and timeless classics and new literary works.”

Upcoming:

• On Jan. 24, participants will discuss “The Grand Idea: George Washington’s Potomac and the Race to the West” by Joel Achenbach.

The work follows Washington on a 680-mile trek into the frontier of a young America in the critical period immediately after the Revolutionary War. The general had great hopes for his young nation, but also grave fears.

• On Feb. 21, participants will tackle “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake” by Tiya Miles.

A New York Times best-seller and winner of numerous awards, the book is a poignant story of resilience and love passed down against steep odds. It honors the creativity and resourcefulness of people who preserved family ties when official systems refused to do so.

Meetings are held at Colvin Run Mill Historic Site in Great Falls from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and are suitable for ages 18 and older. Enrollment in the club is $8 per person.

To register, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3Wa16ZW. For information, call (703) 759-2771.