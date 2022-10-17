Columbia Pike pizza parlor gets renewed delivery permit

Arlington County Board members on Oct. 15 renewed a permit allowing a Columbia Pike restaurant to provide pizza-delivery service, although when such service will commence remains up in the air.

The owners of Papa Deeno’s Pizza at 4109 Columbia Pike in October 2021 received a government use permit to provide delivery services. At the time, the restaurant had not opened; that occurred this August but delivery service has not yet begun.

The permit extension, which will be reviewed by the County in 12 months, allows for up to three drivers and delivery from Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Delivery vehicles are not allowed by parked in the street when not in operation.