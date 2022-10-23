College-prep workshop to focus on HBCUs

The Fairfax County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host its award-winning annual “College Bound: Road to Success” program for high-school seniors online on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The event will focus on college financials; advantages of Historically Black Colleges and Universities [HBCUs]; and alternatives to a college program.

Registration is required and can be completed at www.tinyurl.com/2022FCACRoad2Success. For additional information, e-mail info@fcacdst.org.