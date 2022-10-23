61.9 F
College-prep workshop to focus on HBCUs

man holding glass door
Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

The Fairfax County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host its award-winning annual “College Bound: Road to Success” program for high-school seniors online on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The event will focus on college financials; advantages of Historically Black Colleges and Universities [HBCUs]; and alternatives to a college program.

Registration is required and can be completed at www.tinyurl.com/2022FCACRoad2Success. For additional information, e-mail info@fcacdst.org.

