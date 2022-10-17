Collaborative effort saves Civil War ‘redoubt’ on Mason campus

A chip shot from the busy intersection of Braddock and Ox roads in Fairfax lies a hidden, but still plainly visible, Civil War redoubt.

The 80-foot-wide, circular fortification isn’t much to look at anymore, but stands out as an obviously human-made feature in the woods. It’s now accessible via wood-chip pathways just behind Parking Lot K on George Mason University’s Fairfax campus.

The Bull Run Civil War Round Table (BRCWRT), in partnership with George Mason, has worked for six years to preserve the redoubt. They joined Mason officials Oct. 7, in a ceremony delayed more than a year by the pandemic, to dedicate pathways and historical markers at the site.

“Much more can and will be done, hopefully, in terms of preservation, historical research, archaeological assessments and surveys, and ultimately additional preservation and interpretation,” said Blake Myers, who chairs BRCWRT’s Preservation Committee.

The redoubt is located on Fairfax County’s second-highest natural topographical point at 485 feet above sea level, said BRCWRT’s Brian McEnany. (The county’s highest point is under a microwave tower in Tysons at 520 feet.)

The Confederate 5th Alabama Volunteer Infantry, directed by Col. Robert Rodes, in June 1861 built the redoubt – an early warning structure protected by earthen berms – at what then was known as Farr’s Cross Roads.

Confederate forces cut down surrounding trees to allow for better observation and clearer fields of fire, McEnany said.

Soldiers posted there alerted their commanders of the advance of Union Gen. Irvin McDowell’s troops on July 16, 1861, before the First Battle of Bull Run five days later in Manassas. Union forces arriving at the redoubt found its cooking fires still warm, he said.

Likely only four to seven soldiers occupied the redoubt at any given time. One soldier typically was stationed about 500 yards away to provide additional warning time. The facility is not a military fort, which would be larger, better fortified against attack and have provisions for cannons.

The redoubt changed sides multiple times during the war and historians have identified at least five units that occupied it. When the Confederates had it, they oriented the redoubt to look east; when Union soldiers were there, they made it face west.

Historians for decades have been aware of the redoubt’s existence. BRCWRT leaders in 2015 became concerned that it had become overgrown with briars and other vegetation.

In January 2016, they met with Brian Platt, former chairman of the university’s History Department, who recognized the value of preserving the site.

Initially elated that the redoubt was located on Mason’s campus and not on private land or within the grasp of developers, Platt had to convince harried university officials recognize the value of preserving the site and dedicate scarce resources toward it.

“They’re administrators who have to deal with tight budgets and don’t necessarily want to take on unexpected and non-essential projects,” Platt said. “And they’re professors whose main job is to teach and to produce research, not necessarily to engage in preservation projects.”

The team in 2018 developed an initial plan for preserving and interpreting the site. Using BRCWRT’s research Mason officials in 2019 applied have the site listed under the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places, both of which statuses were granted.

Mason grounds crews in October 2020 cleared the redoubt, removed four large trees that were undermining its structural integrity and created routes for access trails. Historians that November began working with a graphic designer on two interpretive markers, which were completed in April 2021 and installed the next month.

The site originally was part of the 5.2-million-acre Northern Neck granted by King Charles II of England to seven people and eventually ended up under the control of Thomas, Sixth Lord of Fairfax, after whom the county is named, said BRCWRT member James Lewis.

The intersection of Braddock (formerly Mountain) Road and what became West Ox Road dates back to the colonial era, Lewis said.

British Maj. Gen. Edward Braddock in 1755 had been tasked with securing the frontier by capturing France’s Fort Dusquesne near Pittsburgh. Local residents living along Mountain Road schemed to have it named after the general, in hopes he would travel on and improve the roadway on his way from Alexandria to the fort, where he was killed that summer.

“Minor problem: Braddock never set foot on this road,” Lewis said. “He went through Maryland, with the 48th Regiment afoot.”

The British 44th Regiment did use road and it remained crucial east-west commercial thoroughfare, which frequently was used by George Washington.

“Ironically, the name Braddock Road stuck to this very day,” Lewis said.

Farr’s Cross Roads was named after a family of local farmers, whose house was burned down during the Civil War. Two sons from the family were among Confederate Col. John Singleton Mosby’s rangers.

Farr family descendants in 1958 offered the remaining 146 acres to the city of Fairfax, which bought it for $300,000 and then offered it to the University of Virginia’s board of visitors for use as George Mason College, the precursor to university status.

It is “entirely appropriate” for the trail to be encompassed by the university’s grounds, said state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax-Vienna), a descendant of Civil War veterans.

“The history of the Civil War, of course, is the history of America writ large – the good, the bad, the ugly,” Petersen said. “Making sure we remember the Civil War, and recognize it and honor it, is so important to our identity as Americans. Whether you came here or your family came here 200 years ago or whether you came here 10 years ago, it is a part of our identity.”