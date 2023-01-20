Coin collection to end on Dulles Toll Road in March

The days of tossing coins into baskets along the Dulles Toll Road soon will be a thing of the past.

About 98 percent of drivers using it already use other methods for payment, but come March 1 (or thereabouts), the cash option will finally be completely phased out.

“It should be a seamless transition,” said Jack Potter, CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates the roadway.

Those who choose not to acquire and/or use EZPass for payment along the road can still drive it; as is the case on many other toll roads, a photographic system will capture the vehicle’s license plate and mail a bill to the registered owner. The bill will include a $1.60 service fee on top of the toll; drivers will have 30 days to pay up, or the issue will be considered a toll violation and drivers will face penalties.

Tolls, which increased with the start of the new year, are now $4 at the main plaza and $2 at ramps for passenger vehicles.

None of the plazas have had human toll-collectors since the start of the pandemic. In additional to EZPass (and, for now, coins), travelers also can pay though apps on their phones.

The Dulles Toll Road, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year, runs 14 miles from Spring Hill Road in McLean west to Washington Dulles International Airport, then connects to the separately-run Dulles Greenway, also a toll road.