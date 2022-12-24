Coalition of Black Clergy to host Dr. King celebration

The Arlington Coalition of Black Clergy will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Monday, Jan. 16 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 13th Road South.

Hosted by Rev. James Victor of Mount Olive and Black Coalition of Black Clergy president Rev. Delishia Davis, the event will begin with a community workshop at 10 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Otis Moss Jr., pastor of Olivet Institutional Baptist Church of Cleveland.

For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonblackclergy.org.