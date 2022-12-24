14.3 F
Tysons
Saturday, December 24, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonCoalition of Black Clergy to host Dr. King celebration
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Coalition of Black Clergy to host Dr. King celebration

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mathew Ahmann in a crowd of demonstrators at the March on Washington
Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Arlington Coalition of Black Clergy will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Monday, Jan. 16 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 13th Road South.

Hosted by Rev. James Victor of Mount Olive and Black Coalition of Black Clergy president Rev. Delishia Davis, the event will begin with a community workshop at 10 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Otis Moss Jr., pastor of Olivet Institutional Baptist Church of Cleveland.

For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonblackclergy.org.

Previous article
Amtrak service for Arlington? It’s on the wish list.
Next article
Volunteer fair to benefit organizations serving animals, nature
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BusinessSun Gazette Newspapers -

Credit-union employees make holiday season brighter

Employees of Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union worked to make the holiday season a little brighter for families near...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.