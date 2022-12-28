44.4 F
Tysons
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonCivic Federation to hold annual confab with County Board
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Civic Federation to hold annual confab with County Board

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
a keyboard with a small square screen
Photo by BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Arlington County Civic Federation will hold its annual meeting with County Board members on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. in the County Board room of the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd.

Civic Federation delegates and members of the community can attend in person or watch and participate via Zoom, or watch the meeting on the Civic Federation’s Facebook page.

No registration is required for in-person or Facebook; those planning to take part via Zoom should register with the Civic Federation by noon on Jan. 2.

For full details, see the Website at www.civfed.org.

Previous article
Fairfax Electoral Board flips to GOP on Jan. 1
Next article
Delegate to host campaign kickoff in last year representing Arlington
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonDave Facinoli -

Commentary: Shot clocks can lead to more foul shots

There's a difference between boys high-school basketball games, and sometimes girls, with and without 30-second shot clocks. Games with clocks...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.