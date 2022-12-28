Civic Federation to hold annual confab with County Board

The Arlington County Civic Federation will hold its annual meeting with County Board members on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. in the County Board room of the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd.

Civic Federation delegates and members of the community can attend in person or watch and participate via Zoom, or watch the meeting on the Civic Federation’s Facebook page.

No registration is required for in-person or Facebook; those planning to take part via Zoom should register with the Civic Federation by noon on Jan. 2.

For full details, see the Website at www.civfed.org.