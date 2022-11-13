Civic Federation opts for picnic over banquet in 2023

It’s been a tradition for a century – excepting the COVID era – but the Arlington County Civic Federation is going to try something in place of its annual banquet for 2023.

The organization plans on holding a “celebratory picnic” on Sunday, June 25 at the Lyon Park Community Center.

The picnic will be a potluck affair, and will including the annual presentation of awards. Todd Truitt and Nadia Conyers have been tapped to serve as co-chairs of the event.

Traditionally, the Civic Federation has held a banquet, usually in the spring, at a hotel in the county. The event was scrapped in 2020, 2021 and 2022 based on public-health conditions.