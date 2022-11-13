42.7 F
Tysons
Sunday, November 13, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonCivic Federation opts for picnic over banquet in 2023
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Civic Federation opts for picnic over banquet in 2023

Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
people sitting on chair eating food during daytime
Photo by Nicole Herrero on Unsplash

Must Read

Scott McCaffrey
Scott McCaffrey

It’s been a tradition for a century – excepting the COVID era – but the Arlington County Civic Federation is going to try something in place of its annual banquet for 2023.

The organization plans on holding a “celebratory picnic” on Sunday, June 25 at the Lyon Park Community Center.

The picnic will be a potluck affair, and will including the annual presentation of awards. Todd Truitt and Nadia Conyers have been tapped to serve as co-chairs of the event.

Traditionally, the Civic Federation has held a banquet, usually in the spring, at a hotel in the county. The event was scrapped in 2020, 2021 and 2022 based on public-health conditions.

Previous article
Vienna Rotarians seek support for children’s holiday party
Next article
County government seeks support for holiday-gift initiative
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonDave Facinoli -

Yorktown wins football playoff game; W-L, O’Connell lose

Of the three Arlington football teams that participated in first-round 6D North Region tournament playoff games Nov. 11 and...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.