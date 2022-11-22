Civic Federation on hunt for long-term budget stability

The Arlington County Civic Federation has been around longer than Arlington has been Arlington – its existence pre-dates the 1920 renaming of the county by several years – and current leadership is hoping to bring more focus on financial sustainability so the organization can continue for another century or more.

“We’re not swimming in money and we need some good ideas,” Civic Federation president John Ford said at the organization’s Nov. 15 meeting.

In October, the Civic Federation’s board of directors set up a special six-month “Funding Resource Development Committee,” or FRD (whether that’s pronounced “Fred” or “Ferd” is still up for grabs) designed to “make the organization effective in service to the membership and implementing its policies,” Ford wrote in a newsletter leading up to the December meeting.

In that missive, the president noted that the federation currently faces the possibility of a deficit in current and coming years.

Sponsored

“While steps have already been taken to address the situation, the committee hopes to identify a method to provide sustainable, supplemental resources,” Ford said.

The committee has been tasked with providing updates on its work to the board and members for the rest of the fiscal year.