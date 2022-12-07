Civic Federation holds off on discussion of controversial resolution

The Arlington County Civic Federation plans to set aside its entire February meeting to discuss, debate and (perhaps) vote upon a resolution that drew decidedly mixed reviews at the organization’s November meeting.

But until then, the organization will take a breather on the matter.

The “Resolution to Restore the Public’s Confidence in Arlington County Governance,” put together by five former Civic Federation presidents, has been hailed by some as a strong statement of concern about the direction of local government. But others have found fault with some of the specifics, as well as its overall tone.

The resolution “has fired up many of us, both in support and in objection,” Civic Federation president John Ford said in an e-mail to Civic Federation delegates, where he urged a cautious approach to move forward.

“I have heard from quite a few members on both sides of this subject, and I believe it has the potential to divide us unnecessarily,” Ford said.

As a result, the organization’s executive board has opted to put the measure on hold for the December meeting (which will feature County Manager Mark Schwartz) and January meeting (with Arlington County Board members).

Former Civic Federation presidents Stefanie Pryor, Michael McMenamin, Duke Banks, Sandy Newton and Allan Gajadhar signed on as patrons of the resolution. The authors penned a lengthy resolution, backed up by hundreds of footnotes, suggesting that the long-standing “Arlington Way” of bottom-up style of governance has been displaced by county leaders (elected and appointed) pushing their agendas on the population without listening to the public.

The proposal has been circulating since September and by the time of the November meeting had grown to include 695 footnotes taking up 100 pages. (The document can be found at www.civfed.org.)

“The core issues raised in the resolution demand our full attention, and that the resolution should include actionable requests to the County Board and the county manager,” Ford wrote.