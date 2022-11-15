Church St. Holiday Stroll to kick off holiday season for town

The 2022 Church Street Holiday Stroll will be held on Monday, Nov. 28 beginning at 6 p.m. in and around Vienna’s historic Church Street.

Events kick off with a ceremony in front of the Freeman Store and Museum at 6 p.m., featuring live music, a tree-lighting ceremony and, assuming his sleigh passed had its annual inspection and is good to make the journey from the North Pole, a visit from Santa himself.

The event also will feature special events at historic sites and businesses along the route, and the chance to pick up the town’s 2022 holiday ornament (proceeds support public-art projects).

For information, see the Website at www.viennava.gov/stroll.