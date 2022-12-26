29.4 F
Updated:

Church ESL program seeks participants, volunteers

woman sitting on chair in front of table white reading book
Photo by Sarah Noltner on Unsplash

St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Vienna is gearing up for its winter/spring English as a Second Language program, and also is seeking volunteers to serve as instructors.

In-person registration for the winter-spring term will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 10 and 12, at the church, or registration can be completed online.

Classes, which are offered at all skill levels, are $25 per term, with optional conversation, writing and citizenship classes $10 per term. (Textbooks are extra.)

Basic courses are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9:30 p.m. from Jan. 17 to May 4, with the add-on classes available beginning at 7 p.m. the same evening.

For prospective volunteer instructors, no experience is necessary and training is provided.

For information, call Monica at (703) 980-9380 or see the Website at www.stmarkesl.org.

