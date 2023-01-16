42.2 F
FairfaxChocoholics to converge on McLean for upcoming festival
Chocoholics to converge on McLean for upcoming festival

The Rotary Club of McLean welcomes the public to attend the 11th annual McLean Chocolate Festival, to be held on Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McLean Community Center.

The event, a fund-raiser for the club, will let attendees taste the sweet offerings of area chocolatiers and enjoy family fun. There will be live entertainment and a children’s game room.

The Rotary Club of McLean will use the proceeds to benefit local schools and organizations.

Tickets cost $2 (children 3 and under get in for free) and include a tote bag. For more information, visit www.mcleanchocolatefestival.org.

