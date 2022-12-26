Chilly Va. homes market set to turn page into 2023

Home sales across Virginia were down nearly 37 percent in November on a year-over-year basis, eclipsing October as the biggest turndown in more than a decade across the Old Dominion.

Despite the slowdown, and despite the headwinds of higher interest rates, the median sales price was up $9,100 (about 2.6%) from November 2021, according to new figures from the Virginia Realtors trade organization.

The reason prices haven’t tumbled as sales have? In part, because there are fewer homes in the sales mix, propping up the market – for now, at least.

“There are . . . fewer sellers in the market,” said Ryan Price, chief economist for the statewide group. “Between not wanting to lose an attractive interest rate that they are already locked into, or little inventory to choose from to move into, along with fewer active buyers, many sellers are also taking a wait-and-see approach.”

While those conditions have helped the market maintain a degree of stability, it means there could be challenges as the market attempts to regain a footing by early spring.

“If inflation continues to improve, it could put downward pressure on interest rates, which could stimulate the market, but there are still many variables, such as the health of the job market and consumer confidence, among others, that will be key to how the market moves in 2023,” Price said.

Home sales across the commonwealth totaled 7,681 in November, down from a whopping 12,134 a year before when the market was still running hot.

But even compared to pre-COVID times, November’s home sales were sluggish: Sales for November 2018 and 2019 each had totaled more than 9,000.

For the year to date, 82 percent of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties have experienced fewer sales in 2022 than in 2021, with the sharpest downturns coming in Northern Virginia, the Piedmont region and parts of the Williamsburg area.

The median sales price of all homes that sold in November stood at $364,900, up from a year ago but down from $375,000 that has been the year-to-date median sales price for the first 11 months of the year.

Fewer sellers are getting full asking price; statewide, the sold-to-listing-price ratio of 99.4 percent in November was down from 100.6 percent a year before. No price range, from the lowest to the highest, saw sales prices top listing prices for the month, although homes above $800,000 came closest (99.7%).

Add up the sales and prices, and total sales volume of $3.4 billion in November was down more than 35 percent from $5.4 billion a year before. Year-to-date, total sales volume is $53.7 billion, down about 13 percent from $61.6 billion.

Inventory is continuing to build, with about 18,500 properties on the market at the end of the month, up 14 percent from a year before – the highest bump up in a about a decade. Almost two-thirds of Virginia localities saw higher inventory than a year before.

Even so, the availability at the end of the month only represented 1.7 months’ worth of supply, not an excessive amount by historic norms.

“In the current economic environment, some buyers and sellers are taking a wait-and-see approach,” said incoming Virginia Realtors president Katrina Smith. “However, other buyers are choosing to take advantage of the decline in competition and the slight uptick in inventory occurring in most markets across the state.”

Homes also are staying on the market longer between listing and ratified contract, since buyers are under much less pressure to make snap decisions as there were earlier in the year. The average number of days on the market before a buyer was found was 30 in November, up from 26 a year ago.

“While the overall supply remains low, active listings are starting to build up in some local markets,” the trade organization noted.

Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All November 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.

For more information, see the Website at www.virginiarealtors.org.