Chief: Body-camera rollout went smoothly in Vienna

The Vienna Police Department’s body-worn camera program, implemented in May, is “working out great,” said Vienna Police Chief Morris.

“Officers have completely accepted it and really like the program,”said the chief, who sports one of the cameras on the front of his uniform as well.

The department’s next step will be updating in-car video systems in its police cruisers, which will replace cameras at the end of their life cycles with gear made by Axon, the same company that makes the body-worn cameras.

The new arrangement will allow both camera systems to work and store data together, Morris said.

The department has not needed to make any significant adjustments in the program, because officials researched policies and best practices in advance, including ones used by Fairfax County police, the chief said.

“We weren’t reinventing the wheel,” he said.