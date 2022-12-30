Check it out: Library system notes most popular items of 2022

“The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles ended 2022 as the most-checked-out reading material in the Arlington library system, and was one of six titles that rose above the 2,000-checkout mark for the year, according to county library officials.

Also on that list: “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” also by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr.

Figures count checkouts in all types of formats: print, e-book and e-audiobook.

Also ranking high in the list were “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty and “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.

In the young-adult category (aimed at ages 11-18), the top titles were “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins, “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo, “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak, “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas and “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.

In the children’s category (ages 2-10), the top titles were “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” by J. K. Rowling, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” by J. K. Rowling, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” by Jeff Kinney.

“As we look forward to many new, wonderful releases in 2023, from big titles like Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ to exciting debuts like ‘Moonlight Over New Jessup’ by Jamila Minnicks, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve you – with our exciting book services, programs and diverse collections,” library officials said.

The library system also has put together a compilation from among current offerings that “we believe should be on everybody’s reading list.” It can be found at https://library.arlingtonva.us.