Charging pending in Vienna family’s firearms incident

The Vienna Police Department on Jan. 8 at 3:40 p.m. responded to the report of firearms discharge near Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave E.

Police determined only two subjects were involved and identified both, who are known to each other.

Further investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Section determined the incident began as a civil dispute between family members. Both sustained minor injuries and rescue personnel transported one to a local hospital, where the combatant was treated and released.

Investigators will consult with the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine which charges will be placed.