Challenger rips Arlington prosecutor in kickoff bid

Her name never passed his lips, but incumbent Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Deghani-Tafti was in the crosshairs of challenger Josh Katcher as he formally kicked off his bid to unseat her.

“We are falling short – we are failing to execute on the process of 21st-century criminal justice,” Katcher said during remarks Jan. 4 at the Arlington County Democratic Committee.

Those remarks came more than a month after Katcher, who served in the prosecutor’s office for 11 years under Tafti and her predecessor, announced he aimed to take on the single-term incumbent in the June primary.

Katcher said he had been hopeful that Dehghani-Tafti would deliver on her promises when she first took office.

Sponsored

“It simply isn’t happening,” he said. “We are falling short.”

He pointed to an environment where attorney turnover is frequent, where recruiting is difficult and where staff members “do not feel supported by management.”

Katcher has held a number of key posts in the Arlington County Democratic Committee, and also has served as president of the Arlington County Bar Association.

In his remarks, he called for a more nuanced approach to crime and punishment, suggesting that Dehghani-Tafti’s controversial performance in office could lead to a voter rebellion and installation of a prosecutor who wants to move backward, not forward.

“Real reform and real justice – we can have both,” he said. “Justice for victims is bedrock.”

Staff turnover and a top prosecutor who doesn’t try cases have led to chaos, Katcher suggested. A commonwealth’s attorney needs to be “doing the actual work in the courtroom” – something the current incumbent does not – in order to stay attuned to on-the-ground conditions in the office.

Dehghani-Tafti in 2019 narrowly defeated two-term Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos in one of the most expensive and fractious elections in Arlington history, and went unopposed in the subsequent general election.

In remarks kicking off her re-election bid at December’s meeting of the Democratic committee, the incumbent said she had delivered on her promises from the 2019 campaign.

The two candidates will be featured at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly breakfast gathering, to be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Busboys & Poets in Shirlington.

“Don’t miss it,” suggested party chairman Steve Baker.

Commonwealth’s attorney is one of five constitutional offices that will be part of the November ballot in Arlington, along with sheriff, commissioner of revenue, treasurer and clerk of the Circuit Court. The two judicial-related posts – commonwealth’s attorney and clerk of court – also serve the city of Falls Church.