‘Celebration of Recovery’ salutes those who persevere

Arlington-based National Capital Treatment & Recovery (formerly Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic) hosted its 25th annual Celebration of Recovery at the Knights of Columbus on Sept. 28, drawing more than 200 patients, staff, families and program alumni for an evening of food, fellowship and fun.

“It was a very special night as the audience heard inspirational messages from our community supporters, alumni, staff and, of course, our patients,” board of directors chair Mark Hawkins remarked. “The energy was electric and the talent and commitment to recovery was a sight to behold.”

The event was particularly special because the organization has been unable to hold it in person for the past two years due to COVID restrictions, the social-safety-net group said.

Patients from each of the organization’s five residential and outpatient programs displayed art projects at the event. They also entertained the audience – some in song, some in poetry, some in performance art.

“As always, it was a night to remember and appreciate the journeys that patients embark upon when they seek treatment,” the organization said.

Alumni of the Year awards were presented to Karen and Scott, two National Capital Treatment & Recovery staff members in recovery. They are an inspiration to everyone who embarks on their own journey of recovery, officials said.

The Community Service Award was presented to Robin Jenkins for regularly donating flowers to brighten up the organization’s Phoenix Program, NCTR’s men’s residential facility.

Each September, organizations and individuals across the U.S. observe National Recovery Month. Started in 1989 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Recovery Month raises awareness of mental-health and substance-use disorders; celebrates individuals in recovery; and acknowledges the work of prevention, treatment and recovery-support services. In addition, it provides an opportunity to educate the public about issues surrounding substance abuse.

National Capital Treatment & Recovery serves patients with substance-use disorders across the greater Washington area. The organization offers a full continuum of care, from intensive residential services to several levels of outpatient services.

For 60 years, they have helped thousands of men, women and young adults overcome their substance-use issues, rejoin their families and lead productive, fulfilling lives.