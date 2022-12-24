8.7 F
Tysons
Saturday, December 24, 2022
FairfaxTransportationCarrier aims to connect Dulles, Rome next summer
Carrier aims to connect Dulles, Rome next summer

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
New five-day-a-week service between Washington Dulles International Airport and Rome will begin next June, with an increase to daily service slated later in the summer.

ITA Airways, a carrier owned by the Italian government, plans to connect the two countries using Airbus A330 aircraft.

“With a direct link between the capital cities of the U.S. and Italy, travelers on both sides of the Atlantic will have more access to family-friendly vacation options, as well as vibrant and thriving business opportunities,” said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authorities.

ITA Airways’ new route to from Dulles to Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport will become one of five U.S. gateways for the Italian carrier. For information, see the Website at https://www.ita-airways.com/en_us/.

