CAPPIES: Woodlawn finds success with twist on ‘Eurydice’

by NATALIE BEASLEY, South County High School

Those looking for a show that perfectly balances drama and comedy were rewarded at H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program’s production of “Eurydice.”

The show’s playwright, Sarah Ruhl, has expertly crafted an emotional story about death.

The play’s main inspiration was the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. However, the show twists the narrative by introducing a new character to the story, Eurydice’s father.

Once dead, Eurydice loses all memory of everything she once knew, and her father guides her through the underworld while reteaching her how to read and write.

Orpheus, heartbroken at the death of his lover, travels to the underworld to bring her back to life. When Orpheus arrives, he is told by the Lord of the Underworld that he could retrieve Eurydice as long as he doesn’t look at her.

Tragically, at the end of the show, Eurydice calls out to Orpheus, causing him to look back and send Eurydice to a second death. After Eurydice’s father jumps into a river to forget everything, Eurydice follows in his footsteps, ending the play on a sad note.

Olivia Van Hoey (Eurydice) was exceptionally skilled at letting Eurydice discover her words instead of just reciting her lines, which was critical for a character who forgot how to speak.

Van Hoey’s childlike character worked well with Josie Parry’s comforting energy as Eurydice’s father. Parry guided Eurydice through the underworld playground, serving as her guardian.

As Lord of the Underworld, Dakota Cupples provided comic relief for the drama with childish antics. The performance blended comedy with menace, reminiscent of the bizarre behavior of weird kids on the playground.

Allyna Flom, Sasha Nair and Zoe Salen, playing the Stones, were exquisitely entertaining. Throughout the show, all three provided intriguing facial expressions while portraying annoying playground bullies.

As a whole, the cast communicated clearly and audibly, which was particularly helpful since there were no microphones for the actors. The cast was able to remain composed even when audience members inadvertently made loud noises.

Katrina Nelson’s purposeful student direction connected everything back to the theme of childhood. It was especially clever when Eurydice and Orpheus made tense circular movements around each other after Orpheus turned to look at Eurydice, both actors refusing to meet one another’s gaze.

Nelson’s skill was plainly evident at the play’s beginning when Orpheus and Eurydice wrote, “E + O,” in a sandbox, only to cover it up later when Eurydice died in the sandbox. Their love started and ended there in that sandbox.

Designer Niko Bauman created an inviting playground set for the audience. The use of the second level of the set to distinguish between the overworld and the underworld was particularly smart.

Daniel Gates’s lighting also highlighted this separation by making the background green during the scenes in the overworld and blue for the scenes in the underworld.

Also, the lighting effect used to make the sandbox look like water was very engaging and kept the audience entranced.

Costumers Callie Dowler and Sarah Reich created beautiful costumes that highlighted the nature of the show.

They also did a great job choosing specific color palettes; for example, Eurydice’s father wore a black outfit to convey a bridge between light and dark, the underworld and the overworld.

In short, H-B Woodlawn’s production of “Eurydice” will have you dying for more of their phenomenal performances.

