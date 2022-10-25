Candidates back Career Center, with some cost reservations

School Board candidates are in agreement that the Arlington Career Center building needs to be replaced, but waffled to a degree when asked if it is worth moving forward with the costlier option a majority of current board members seem to prefer.

“This is a really tough one in a couple of ways,” Democratic School Board endorsee Bethany Sutton said at an Oct. 24 online forum sponsored by Arlington Parents for Education.

Pronouncing herself “100-percent on board” with building a new structure, Sutton said she had mixed feelings about the higher-cost alternative, but said “the larger option is appealing because of the flexibility” it will provide.

Her opponent in the Nov. 8 election, James Vell Rives IV, went the other direction.

“I’m thinking we would have to cut back, to scale it back to the smaller option,” Rives said. Although he then hedged; “don’t hold me to that,” Rives said.

The current projected cost for the Arlington Career Center project – $182.4 million, announced Oct. 13 – is up from the $174.2 million projected in the spring and above the $172.2 million in funding sources that currently are available.

A lower-cost, slightly smaller alternative design still is in the mix and would come in under the available funding cap, but at least three School Board members – a majority – appear ready to move forward with the higher-cost option now and search for the additional cash later.

The views of Sutton and Rives will not have an impact on final decision-making. School Board members are likely to act on the design in coming weeks, with the next School Board member (replacing Barbara Kanninen) not coming aboard until January.

At the Oct. 24 forum, Sutton acknowledged that the school system’s development of the Career Center project has “made a lot of people very frustrated,” while Rives said the high cost of the project is likely to crowd out other capital-improvement efforts, since the school system and county government are bumping up against self-imposed debt limits.

Arlington voters on Nov. 8 are being asked to fund a $165 million school bond, one of six referendums totaling about $510 million on the ballot. The vast majority of the school bond ($135 million) is directed toward the Career Center project.

Were voters to reject the bond, the Career Center project would be dead for the time being, but that is an unlikely prospect. Arlington voters have not rejected any county bond since 1979.

School officials plan to build the new Arlington Career Center on the South Walter Reed Drive part of the existing campus, where Arlington Community High School, a playground and sports fields now are located. The 261,000-square-foot building would be augmented by a four-level, above-ground parking structure located at the intersection of 9th Street South and South Highland Street.

The pricier option would accommodate 1,550 students in the new building, compared to 1,300 that could be housed in the lower-cost alternative. The building also would house the Arlington Tech program and CTE (career and technical education) programming.

Over the long gestation period of the project, only two School Board members – Mary Kadera and Reid Goldstein – have raised significant concerns about its budget implications. At the most recent School Board meeting, staff said they couldn’t promise that the current cost estimates wouldn’t rise higher before the project is ready for bidding, given the current national inflation, supply-chain and personnel issues that are plaguing construction costs everywhere.