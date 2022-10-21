Candidates: Arlington teaching ranks should better reflect diversity

Arlington’s public-school leaders may tout the 27,000-student district for its wide range of diverse students. But can anything be done to broaden diversity among the staff?

The issue was one of the key themes during an Oct. 15 online roundtable, sponsored by the education committee of the Arlington NAACP and Black Parents of Arlington, which attracted School Board aspirants Bethany Sutton and James Vell Rives IV.

The school system is lagging in creating a teacher workforce that matches its student body, noted Symone Walker, co-chair of the NAACP’s education committee.

“Why hasn’t that happened?” she asked the candidates.

The candidates, each white and it might fairly be said living reasonably affluent existences, were challenged by the question.

Sutton said the school system needed to reduce bias in hiring, if it exists, and “make sure salaries and benefits are what people are looking for.” She suggested advertising the school system’s openings in a most diverse range of outlets, while also working to make sure that high rates of attrition in the early years of a teacher’s employment are reduced.

“I would love to see a peer-mentoring, affinity-group model . . . across the system, so people feel supported,” Sutton said. “So often we hire people and just toss them into the job.”

Rives noted that when he was growing up in Alabama, “our schools had quotas for racial-minority staffing,” but added that isn’t the answer. He suggested that racial/ethnic components “can be a factor” in the hiring process.

“All things considered, if there’s an underrepresented group, you should hire the person who will bring more diversity,” Rives said.

Members of the public taking part in the 90-minute forum weighed in.

Walker, who herself two years ago made a bid for School Board, said the school system should be going to where those in minority groups can be found.

“We’re not all that far from a number of HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities],” she said.

“We could also invite students from local HBCUs to do their student-teaching here,” added Lisalyn Jacobs. “My son had a number of student-teachers from Marymount [University] over the years; we can certainly start with broadening outreach.”

Several participants said the school system also needs to be proactive in hiring educators with disabilities.

The Arlington school system this year seemed to have a better time of recruitment than some surrounding jurisdictions, being almost (if not quite fully) staffed up when school year began in late August.

But the school system also over the years has been faced with a large amount of attrition, something exacerbated during the COVID era when Arlington teachers were given the unenviable task of trying to instruct students in an online environment.