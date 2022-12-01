Candidate: Run against Beyer sets stage for GOP resurgence

It was an aggressive campaign, though in the end one that didn’t put much of a dent in the armor of U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th).

But Karina Lipsman, the Republican nominee in the 8th District, said the campaign was something the local GOP could use to build on in the future.

“We’ve created an infrastructure – we’ve built so much momentum,” Lipsman said at the Nov. 29 Arlington County Republican Committee’s volunteer-appreciation awards dinner.

At the event, she received the party’s Delyannis-Finta Award for Distinguished Community Service.

Lipsman garnered 25 percent of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, while Beyer – who first was elected in 2014 – received about three-quarters of the vote in the heavily Democratic 8th District. The few remaining votes were split between independent Teddy Fikre and write-ins.

The Republican did best in the portions of Fairfax County that are included in the district. There, she picked up 30 percent of the vote, according to tallies of the Virginia Department of Elections. In other jurisdictions, however, her vote total was lower: 20 percent in Arlington, 21 percent in the city of Alexandria, 19 percent in Falls Church.

Lipsman’s 25 percent of the vote gets Republicans back to more traditional norms in the 8th District. The election of Donald Trump in 2016 had turned an already iron-clad “blue” district even more heavily Democratic, although in the 2021 and 2022 races Republicans did slightly better.

Unlike some recent GOP nominees for the 8th District, Lipsman was a vocal and visible presence on the campaign trail, despite the pre-ordained nature of the result.

“What a great job she did for the 8th District and the Republican message,” Arlington County Republican Committee chairman Lori Urban said.