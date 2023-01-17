Candidate makes quest for open House of Delegates seat official

She’s had her hat in the ring for nearly a year, but Adele McClure formally kicked off her bid for one of three redrawn House of Delegates seats in Arlington at the January meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee.

McClure touted her “deep understanding of the legislative process” as executive director of the Virginia Black Legislators Caucus.

“I love to jump into the weeds,” McClure said, while also building coalitions.

Her desire is to “expand the progress we have built upon,” McClure told Arlington Democrats, also promoting her service on the county government’s Community Services Board.

Sponsored

In the recent every-10-years redistricting, Arlington’s four House of Delegates districts were condensed to three, with incumbent Democrats Rip Sullivan of McLean and Elizabeth Bennett-Parker of Alexandria no longer having any Arlington precincts.

McClure aims to represent the new 2nd District, which includes a swath of real estate stretching from Reagan National Airport north to Rosslyn and then west, incorporating to Courthouse-to-Virginia Square area, Ashton Heights and Lyon Village.

The district had about 84,600 residents in the 2020 federal census, or about 2 percent less than the ideal size for the 100 House of Delegates districts. It is predominantly white, with Asian residents the next highest racial/ethnic group, according to state officials.

McClure had telegraphed her intentions to seek the seat almost from the moment the ink was dry on the redistricting plans at the start of 2022.

Should she pick up any intra-party challenges, she would face off against them in the June Democratic primary; if not, she will move on to the November general election in a district that votes overwhelmingly Democratic.

Arlington’s two other new House of Delegates districts are the 1st (home to current 47th House District incumbent Democrat Patrick Hope) and the 3rd (home to current 49th District incumbent Democrat Alfonso Lopez).