Candidate for Arlington board endorsed by LGBT group

Jonathan Dromgoole, a candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for Arlington County Board, has been endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people to public office.

Dromgoole “will bring a unique and necessary perspective to the County Board, ensuring all residents are considered when making policy decisions,” said Annise Parker, president/CEO of the advocacy organization. “His commitment to smart public policy that addresses the real concerns of constituents makes him the best candidate in this race.”

The LGBTQ Victory Fund plans to promote Dromgoole’s endorsement among its hundreds of thousands of supporters nationwide.

Arlington Democrats will select their County Board nominees in a June primary. Two seats will be up for grabs; incumbents Katie Cristol and Christian Dorsey are not planning to seek new terms.

Sponsored

To date, five candidates have either formally launched bids before the Arlington County Democratic Committee, or have announced plans to do so.