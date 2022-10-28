Candidate: Biden administration pushing Missing Middle on localities

Arlington residents need to stop local leaders from imposing Missing Middle housing policies, if for no other reason than to send a message to the federal government that top-down housing/zoning changes will not be tolerated.

That’s the position of Karina Lipsman, the Republican nominee challenging U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th).

“The idea for the Missing Middle didn’t bubble up from people sensing an urgent need for multi-family dwellings in their neighborhood,” Lipsman said in a statement. “Missing Middle is the federal government using tax dollars to try to influence local decisions. At its core, the Missing Middle is top-down government social engineering.”

“As a congresswoman from Arlington, I would vote to withhold federal funds for the Missing Middle,” Lipsman said.

She is unlikely to get the chance, however. While a number of Virginia congressional seats seem ready to flip from Democrats to Republicans on Nov. 8, the 8th District – comprising Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church and parts of Fairfax County – remains something of a fortress of Democratic voters. Beyer has held the seat since 2015, when he succeeded Jim Moran.

Missing Middle is shorthand for amending current zoning rules to effectively eradicate single-family zoning and replace it with the ability to shoehorn up to eight properties on formerly single-family lots.

Arlington is the first jurisdiction in Northern Virginia to tackle the issue, and it has become the biggest political hot-potato since the Columbia Pike streetcar a decade ago.

Lipsman says that, at the local level, Arlington leaders should not move forward on the proposal until the voters have a say.

“We, the citizens of Arlington, cannot have comprehensive alterations to our communities decided without citizen approval,” she said. “Such a transformative and permanent measure should only be implemented with citizen approval.”

County leaders have parried thrusts like this by saying state law effectively prohibits them from holding a referendum on that issue. But that’s something of a misdirection play: County officials could send out a bond referendum to support implementation of the Missing Middle plan, which would serve as a de-facto referendum.

That’s what supporters of the Columbia Pike streetcar concept probably now wish happened early in that fight, a time when the public largely was on the side of the streetcar, at least in concept. A bond referendum to get the project going probably would have passed overwhelmingly.

But over the course of several ensuing years, support for the streetcar evaporated as the project ballooned in cost and supporters on the County Board and elsewhere had a difficult time enunciating the benefits compared to the costs – something similar to what County Board members are facing today on Missing Middle.

In the end, it was an election rather than a referendum that stopped the streetcar; independent John Vihstadt’s County Board victory of 2014 caused two County Board Democrats to switch sides and oppose the project.

Some are seeing the 2022 County Board race in a similar light, with anti-Missing Middle candidate Audrey Clement taking on incumbent Democrat Matt de Ferranti and independent Adam Theo, both of whom to varying degrees supports implementation of Missing Middle. A Clement victory – unexpected but not impossible – might cause County Board Democrats to back away from the proposal.

Also on the congressional ballot along with Beyer and Lipsman is independent Teddy Fikre.