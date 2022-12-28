Campaign-finance training offered to local candidates

With 13 different elections on Arlington’s 2023 ballot, there may be a large number of first-time candidates in the mix.

For those newbies, as well as more established contenders, the county-government election offices from across Northern Virginia will be hosting a campaign-finance training session on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the County Board room of the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd. in Arlington.

The workshop will be presented by Tammy Alexander, the campaign-finance compliance and training supervisor with the Virginia Department of Elections.

For information, see the Website at https://vote.arlingtonva.gov/Events-directory/Campaign-Finance-Training-Session.