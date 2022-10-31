Britepaths seeking to make holidays happier for Fairfax families

The Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths is seeking donations from the local community to provide holiday meals and gifts for children in 265 Fairfax-area families.

“We hope community members will be inspired to make the season brighter for hardworking families who may otherwise go without special holiday meals and presents for their children,” said Lisa Whetzel, executive director of the organization.

Britepaths partners with schools in the Fairfax and Justice high school pyramids to identify families with demonstrated need for holiday assistance. Gift cards will be distributed allowing families to purchase food and gifts for the holidays.

American Legion Post 177, the Peterson Family Foundation and Walmart in Fair Lakes are sponsors of the initiative.

Sponsored

In addition, a special Wine & Wonderment wine-tasting event slated for Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. will raise funds for the initiative.

Held at 2941 Restaurant, the event also will feature a silent auction.

For information, see the Website at https://britepaths.org.