Friends of the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library will host the next quarterly book and media sale Dec. 1-4 at the library, 7584 Leesburg Pike.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Proceeds will benefit the library; donations and volunteer support is appreciated.

For information, call (703) 338-3307 or e-mail tysonslibraryfriends@gmail.com.