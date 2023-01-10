Book drive for children puts focus on diversity

To mark the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, “Mirror and Reflection Corners” will be created at a number of Arlington elementary schools to showcase the positive impacts of diversity.

Local residents are being asked to donate books to the effort, which will focus on eight Arlington elementary schools with a large population of students living in under-served communities.

“Each corner will be created to renew the love of reading,” organizers said. “There is no better way to accomplish this goal than with literature which truly represents who students are as individuals. Reading about people who look like them and live where they live will engage their imagination, joy of history and love of self.”

The effort is led by the mother-daughter duo of Nadia and Arrington Conyers, authors of the children’s book “From Lee Highway to Langston Boulevard.”

There are two ways to donate:

• Order from the gift registry online at https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/3OG427KNLUA3G/guest-view.

• Drop off a book that celebrates diversity on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday during the Representation Matters book drive on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2614 18th St. South in Arlington.

“Join us in building cultural consciousness and curiosity among students and celebrating diversity in children’s literature and storytelling,” organizers said.