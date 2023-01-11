Bill would expand ranked-choice voting to School Board elections

Legislation introduced in Richmond would allow localities like Arlington to hold School Board general elections using a ranked-choice method in place of the existing winner-take-all process.

The bill – HB1751 – patroned by Del. Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach) makes a number of changes to the small steps already undertaken to offer ranked-choice voting as an alternative in Virginia elections.

Currently, state law only allows elections for city councils and boards of supervisors to be held using ranked-choice voting, and only if the governing body adopts the format (changes do not need to be ratified by the electorate). Davis’s bill would extend the ranked-choice option to town councils as well as school boards, and when it comes to primaries as opposed to general elections, would permit political parties rather than the government to select whether to use ranked-choice voting or stick with what the British charmingly call “first-past-the-post” results.

Arlington County Board members recently enacted ranked-choice voting for the upcoming June County Board primary. Currently, three Democrats are vying for two open seats on the County Board; four would be required to have ranked-choice voting implemented for that election.

Arlington Republicans, should they find enough aspirants seeking County Board seats, could opt for a party-run caucus or a state-run primary to choose their nominee. Should they opt for a primary, it would be held under ranked-choice rules if at least four candidates file.

County Board members have said they will wait and see how the process plays out during the primary before determining whether to extend the method to the County Board general election.

Local voters have some degree of familiarity with ranked-choice voting, as the Arlington County Democratic Committee has used it for a number of its nominating contests, and the Republican Party of Virginia used it in 2021 to select its candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Republicans also have used it for a number of nominating caucuses for congressional seats, including in the 8th District.