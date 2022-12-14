Big drop in Fairfax home sales is par for course in region

Winter is usually the dormant period for the local area’s home sales, and things are playing true to form across Fairfax County, with the average sales price for single-family homes below $1 million for the fourth month in a row.

The 850 home sales consummated in November represented a whopping 45-percent decline from the 1,546 transactions recorded a year before, according to data reported Dec. 12 from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.

At least Fairfax was in good company: Year-over-year sales declines totaled 48.6 percent in Loudoun County, 48 percent in Prince William County, 41.9 percent in Arlington and 49.4 percent in Alexandria.

But because sellers also have high-tailed it out of the market in equal measure with buyers, prices have not fallen commensurately with the sales drop-off. In fact, the average sales price of $727,566 across Fairfax County last month was up 6.7 percent from a year before, with increases reported in all three sectors: single-family, townhouse and condominium.

The average sales price of single-family homes for the month stood at $986,713. While that was up 5.25 percent from a year before, it was down from about $991,000 October 2022 and marks the fourth month in a row where average prices have been under the seven-figure mark, after eight straight months (December 2021 to July 2022) where the average single-family home went for more than $1 million in Fairfax.

The county’s single-family market first surpassed the million-dollar threshold in October 2021, then slid back under it the following month before staying above it for much of 2022 (figures are rounded):

• November: $987,000.

• October: $991,000.

• September: $964,000.

• August $973,000.

• July: $1,043,000.

• June: $1,071,000.

• May: $1,051,000.

• April: $1,044,000.

• March: $1,119,000.

• February: $1,030,000.

• January: $1,062,000.

• December 2021: $1,001,000.

• November 2021: $937,000.

• October 2021: $1,034,000.

(Despite the average price being under the seven-figure mark for November, a total of 133 properties went to closing during the month for more than $1 million, including nine for more than $2.5 million.

Inventory was up about 25 percent at the end of November from a year before, even as new listings coming to market during the month were down. More inventory could spur prospective buyers into the market come the start of the year, but if those buyers don’t materialize, a price downturn could be in the offing.

Homes that sold in November spent an average 25 days on the market, up from 22 a year ago, and averaged 97.7 percent of listing price, well off the 99.1 percent of a year before.

Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 602 cases, followed by cash (128) and VA-backed loans (77).

Total market volume plummeted about 40.7 percent from $1.04 billion a year before to $621 million this November.

Don’t expect December’s sales figures to be much better when they are reported in early January. The number of pending sales in the transom at the end of November was 883, down 43 percent from the same period a year before.

Those pending sales general translate into completed transactions a month or two after posting.

Figures represent most, but not all, home sales during the period; all November 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.