Beyer having little difficulty holding on to seat

Whether he ends up in the majority or minority was still to be seen, but U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) was an early victor on Election Night.

Beyer, 72, was seeing strong margins across the district, which includes all of Arlington County and the cities of Falls Church and Alexandria, plus portions of Fairfax County, as the first batch of the district’s 182 precincts began to roll in.

The victory came despite a spirited challenge from Republican Karina Lipsman, who was picking up about 25 percent of the vote. Independent Teddy Fikre also was in the race but trailed behind.

Beyer won a crowded Democratic primary in 2014 and moved on to the general election in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Jim Moran, who retired after more than two decades in office. Previously, Beyer had served two terms as Virginia’s lieutenant governor and was U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein (never forget Liechtenstein . . .) during the Obama administration.

Earlier this year, Beyer fended off a challenge from Victoria Virasingh, who attempted to run to his right in the Democratic primary but only managed 22 percent of the vote.