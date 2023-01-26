Beloved purveyor of sweets, good cheer to GOP dies at 100

In the days before COVID sent public events into lockdown mode for a number of years, Arlington County Republican Committee meetings were made just a little bit sweeter by Clara “Delle” Macrae.

A familiar face at GOP meetings, Macrae provided brownies, cookies and refreshments for monthly membership gatherings when they were held at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) building in Ballston for years.

“She always welcomed members and guests with a warm smile and an enthusiastic hello,” Arlington County Republican Committee spokesman Matthew Hurtt said. “Her energy and enthusiasm for our Republican principles was unmatched.”

Macrae died Jan. 14, having turned 100 years old last summer.

Sponsored

A native of Mississippi, Macrae was pre-deceased by husbands James Terry and Douglas Macrae, as well as her parents and three sisters. She is survived by a son, Douglas Macrae Jr.

A memorial service to celebrate Macrae’s life will be held Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at Clarendon United Methodist Church.