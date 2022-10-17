Update: Chew on this: ‘Beaver Pond Park’ to get new name

UPDATE: Arlington County Board members on Oct. 15 pulled this item off their “consent agenda” and will hear it on Oct. 18

“Ballston Wetland Park” is expected to be the new name of what until now had been named Beaver Pond Park.

County Board members on Oct. 15 are expected to accept the renaming proposal of the Park and Recreation Commission and Historical Affairs & Landmark Review Board, each of which sided with the name.

The Arlington Neighborhoods Advisory Committee recommended “Ballston Wetland,” proposing that “park” be removed since the wetlands area of the parcel is not accessible to the public. But the Park and Recreation Commission countered that there were park facilities on a portion of the site, and that including “park” in the name would make people feel more welcome.

The park was designed as a stormwater-detention facility in Ballston during highway construction more than 60 years ago. The proposal to rename the park came in 2021 as the County Board approved a contract to update the stormwater-detention facilities.

On top of the cost of modernizing the retention facility, county officials plan to spend about $22,000 to add furnishings, benches, a sign and trash/recycling receptacles to the publicly accessible portion of the parcel.

Some of the other proposed names bandied about during the process: “Ballston Westlands Park” (with an “s” at the end of “Wetlands”); “Crossroads Park”; “Crossroads Wetland Park”; “Thaddeus Lowe Park” and “Wetlands Vista Park.”

For those asking “who was Thaddeus Lowe and why was his name included in the last,” here you go: Lowe [1832-1913] served as “chief aeronaut” of the U.S. Army’s Balloon Corps for the first three years of the Civil War, launching men in balloons from the Ballston area to observe the movements of Confederate troops attempting to undertake an invasion of the District of Columbia.