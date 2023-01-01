‘Beauty & Beast Jr.’ coming to Encore Stage

Encore Stage & Studio will open 2023 with a production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” running Jan. 13-22 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington.

Shows are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

As a special presentation during the run of the show, the theater troupe will host a “Be Our Guest Ball” for youth following the 11 a.m. performance on Jan. 21. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume, and will enjoy lunch, arts-and-crafts activities and a chance to interact with the cast.

Show tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for youth, seniors, students and military. Tickets for the ball are $30.

For information, see the Website at www.encorestage.org.