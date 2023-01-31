Basketball roundup: Madison girls lead district

Local basketball teams continued busy district schedules last week as the regular season entered its final stages of the 2022-23 campaign.

Results of those high-school games caused some movement and tightening of the girls and boys standings in the Concorde and Liberty districts.

The only remaining undefeated local girls or boys team in district play in either league: the Madison Warhawks in girls action with a 6-0 mark. That was thanks to recent Concorde wins over Westfield, 51-24, and Chantilly, 50-35. Madison’s overall mark is 16-2 with a 10-game winning streak.

The victories extended Madison’s three-season victory streak against district rivals to 20 straight wins.

In Madison’s triumph over Chantilly, Sarah Link had 18 points, six rebounds and she made two three-pointers; Avery Griepentrog scored 16 and had nine rebounds; Stella Gougoufkas scored 10; and Kayla Dixon had four points, three assists and two steals.

The Warhawks trailed 14-13 after the first period, but were ahead 26-22 at halftime and the rest of the way.

Against Westfield, Gougoufkas scored 17 with five boards; Griepentrog scored 10 with seven rebounds; Dixon scored nine with three steals; and Link added three points and five rebounds.

Also in girls Concorde District action last week, the Oakton Cougars (13-5, 2-4) defeated Chantilly, 42-29, and lost to South Lakes, 45-40, in overtime. Oakton has lost to South Lakes twice this season, and began the week fourth in the standings.

* In the Liberty girls standings, the Langley Saxons (15-5, 7-1) and McLean Highlanders (12-5, 8-1) were tied for first with a loss each.

The Langley girls lost to McLean, 51-45, and defeated Yorktown, 51-27, last week. McLean downed Wakefield, 56-42, for its second win of the week.

Leading Langley in the win were Raylin Harrell with 18 points and five rebounds and Anya Rahman scored 11 with four steals.

* The Marshall Statesmen (7-11, 3-5) lost to McLean, 36-17, then defeated Washington-Liberty, 53-44, Jan. 27 in Liberty District girls action to break a two-game losing streak.

Adora Nwude scored 27 points and had four steals and four rebounds against W-L. Anna Musgrove had nine points and eight rebounds for Marshall, and Brennah Lee-Pawlak scored nine with four boards.

* In Jan. 27 boys Liberty District action, the Marshall Statesmen (15-3, 7-1) lost for the first time this season, falling at home to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 47-38.

The 38 points were the fewest Marshall has scored in a game this season. The loss snapped Marshall’s eight-game winning streak.

Marshall led 10-4 early in the game, then trailed 33-23 by the end of the third quarter and didn’t lead again.

Jose Fudd made three three-pointers and scored 13 points in the loss, and Matt Lenert scored seven with seven rebounds and five steals.

* In a 69-48 win over the Yorktown Patriots, the Langley Saxons (10-9, 3-5) got a double-double from Patrick Kelly with 24 points, 13 rebounds and he blocked two shots.

* The McLean Highlanders (11-8, 5-4) lost to the host Wakefield Warriors, 68-55, in Jan. 27 Liberty District play as Isaac Bell scored 18 points, Jimmy Higgins 11 and Jakob Luu and Daniel Frimbres eight each.

* In Concorde District boys play, the Madison Warhawks (13-5, 5-1) remained in second place by defeating Westfield, 62-50, and Chantilly, 68-42.

In the win over Chantilly, Miles Franklin scored 14 points, Jack Kaminski scored 13 and Joey Chalabi 10. Madison led 46-14 at halftime.

Kaminski scored 18 and made three-three pointers against Westfield and had four rebounds, and Franklin scored 11 with seven boards.

* Also in Concorde District play, the Oakton Cougars (4-13, 2-4) downed Chantilly, 57-44, and lost to South Lakes, 65-36.

Against Chantilly, Hanish Gajula scored 12 points and had four assists and Amare Hamid had eight points and made two three-pointers.

* In girls private-school action last week, the Flint Hill Huskies (14-2) defeated visiting Georgetown Day, 65-44, at home to improve to 8-0 in the A Division of the Independent School League, then in non-league action lost to Catholic High School, 52-34. The loss snapped Flint Hill’s 12-game winning streak.

Catholic (17-5) led 38-14 at halftime. Catholic was ranked fourth in last week’s Division I private-school state poll and the Huskies were ranked No. 8.

* In boys private-school action the Potomac School Panthers routed Georgetown Day, 76-48, to improve to 4-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and 11-7 overall.

In the win, Akim Iscandari had nine points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds.

Potomac School was ranked ninth in last week’s Division I private-school state poll.

* Also in Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference boys play, the Flint Hill Huskies (9-11, 2-6) defeated St. James, 99-64, and lost to Sidwell Friends, 79-44. In a non-league game, the Huskies defeated Anacostia, 68-63.

Against Anacostia, Gibraltar Coleman had 30 points and 16 rebounds, Quin Gorman scored 12, Stephen Kennedy 11 and Nate Pabis 10. Coleman scored 37 against St. James.