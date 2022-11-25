50.5 F
Ballston Business Improvement District augments board ranks

The Ballston Business Improvement District (BID) has added five new members to its board of directors.

Joining the organization for 2023 are Aaron Moore, director of operations, Urban Adventures Companies (VIDA Fitness); Stacy Foster, vice president, Arlington Technology Hub, Mastercard; Tiffany Haller, senior property manager, Lincoln Property Co.; John DiCamillo, senior vice president, CBRE; and Kim Stein, principal, KLNB.

“We are thrilled to welcome these five outstanding local leaders to the Ballston BID board,” Ballston BID CEO Tina Leone said. “To continue our growth, we need the critical input and expertise of those who serve, work and represent our community. These individuals, alongside our existing board members, have incredibly deep ties within our community and a vested interest in our shared success.”

“We have exciting new programs, resources, and initiatives in store for 2023, and are looking forward to continuing a collaborative approach with the knowledge and expertise of our new board members,” Leone said.

For information on the organization, see the Website at www.ballstonbid.com.

